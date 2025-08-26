Colorado football coach Deion Sanders has had a busy offseason, including dealing with health issues. Sanders is back in the saddle at Colorado, for his third overall season. He is breaking in a new quarterback, due to the departure of his son Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders announced that Kaidon Salter will be the team's starting quarterback for their first game against Georgia Tech, per ESPN.

Salter is part of a quarterback room that includes true freshman Julian Lewis. While Lewis comes in with much accolades, it will be Salter getting the starting nod for the Buffaloes.

ESPN reporter Adam Rittenberg is pointing to a specific reason why Salter had the edge.

“Salter had competed with incoming freshman Julian “Ju Ju” Lewis for the top job throughout the offseason, but was the favorite because of his experience,” Rittenberg wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Salter previously played at Liberty. Colorado and Georgia Tech play on Friday.

It's a new team for Deion Sanders and Colorado football this season

Sanders is leading the Buffaloes into their second season in the Big 12 Conference. Colorado football had a very successful 2024 campaign, with Shedeur Sanders leading the way. Colorado won nine games, and came close to competing for a conference championship.

The Buffaloes have to replace their quarterback, as well as Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. A two-way star, Hunter played an important role in both the passing game and secondary. Shilo Sanders, another son of Coach Prime, is also gone.

Time will tell if Salter can hold onto the starting job at quarterback. He has posted more than 5,000 yards passing in his college career at Liberty. Salter has 56 touchdown passes and 17 interceptions.

“He’s the guy at this point,” Coach Sanders said at a press conference Tuesday, per USA Today.

Salter is known as a dual-threat. He also posted 2,013 rushing yards in his college career.

“He’s obviously a tremendous athlete that if the situation presents itself, can do some good things with his legs,” Colorado offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said. “So I’m looking forward to putting him out there to see what he can do.”

Lewis, the other potential starter, shocked the football world when he flipped his commitment from USC to Colorado. He trained with the Buffaloes some last season, and is considered a top-tier prospect.

Colorado fans hope these play callers can keep the momentum going in the right direction. Colorado also has non conference games this season with Wyoming and Delaware.