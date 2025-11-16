More often than not, once an NBA player can no longer find a team in the league, the best route is to settle with is an offer overseas or to call it a career. However, the rise of 3-on-3 basketball has paved the way for the emergence of the Big3 Basketball League, a professional league founded by musician Ice Cube and executive Jeff Kwatinetz. The 3-on-3 league is littered with former NBA veterans who are still showing they can play at a high level. Check out the gallery to take a look at the 10 best former NBA players who thrived in the Big3 Basketball League.

Al Harrington

Al Harrington was a 16-year NBA veteran who started for several teams. His face-up game certainly came in handy in 3-on-3 situations, as he was even given the Too Hard to Guard Award in 2018. In that year, Harrington averaged 18.0 points per game to lead the league in scoring. But to cap it all off, he was part of the Trilogy team that brought home the championship a year prior.

Will Bynum

Despite going undrafted in the NBA, Will Bynum still carved out eight years in the league. He had stopovers with the Washington Wizards, Detroit Pistons, and Golden State Warriors. While he never had the keys to showcase his offense at the NBA level, the 6-foot-0 guard was unleashed in the Big3 Basketball League. In fact, he even earned the Too Hard to Guard Award in 2019.

James White

James White only played three years in the NBA, mostly relegated to a reserve role. He did, however, win an NBA championship in 2007 with the San Antonio Spurs. But while he was usually strapped to the bench in the NBA, White was cleared for takeoff with Trilogy of the Big3 Basketball League. White helped the squad win two championships and was even named the Big3 Defensive Player of the Year in 2017.

Sean Williams

It's safe to say that Sean Williams didn't live up to the hype of a first-round pick in the NBA, as his career only lasted for four seasons. However, he certainly didn't look like a disappointment while suiting up for Miami 305. Relied on for his elite rim protection, Williams was responsible for helping Miami allow the fewest points in the league. He also ranked third in the league in rejections.

Chris Andersen

Widely known as The Birdman, Chris Andersen had a colorful NBA career. While known for his tattoos, Andersen was also a major presence around the rim. He even played an instrumental role in helping the Miami Heat win the 2013 NBA championship, and his rim protection abilities easily translated in the 3-on-3 scene. Andersen racked up a total of 13 career blocks, which is the fourth most in Big3 history. He also helped his team, Power, win the 2018 championship while winning the Big3 Defensive Player of the Year Award in the process.

Kevin Murphy

Kevin Murphy had a forgettable NBA career, having only played 17 games with the Utah Jazz. Without many opportunities in the league, he certainly balled out when got them in the Big3 Basketball League. In the 2022 season, Murphy totaled a whopping 181 points, just a point away from the record. As a result, he took home both the MVP and Too Hard to Guard awards in the same year.

Rashard Lewis

Rashard Lewis enjoyed plenty of success even in the NBA. He's a two-time NBA All-Star who even won a championship with the Miami Heat in 2013. To make matters more interesting, Lewis certainly followed up his NBA success into the 3-on-3 league. The one-time NBA champion even took MVP honors in 2017, to become the first MVP in Big 3 Basketball League history. Shooting is a huge aspect of 3-on-3 basketball. As a result, it isn't surprising that Lewis would thrive.

Corey Maggette

Corey Maggette carved out a lengthy NBA career. However, the 14-year NBA vet was an average player at best. With the Power of the Big3 Basketball league, he was a beast, particularly in the 2018 season. Maggette averaged 16.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per outing. With his production, the former lottery pick was named the 2018 MVP and helped his team win the championship in the same year.

Lauded for his entertaining isolation plays, Joe Johnson is named Iso-Joe for a reason. After all, he scored 20,000 points in the NBA, en route to seven All-Star Game appearances. As a result, it isn't surprising that he was successful in the Big3 Basketball League, where isolation plays are more common. In fact, Johnson was named the best player in Big3 Basketball League history. He is a one -time champion and a two-time league MVP, tied for the most by any player.

The only other two-time MVP in Big3 Basketball League history is Michael Beasley. With his professional basketball career looking like it came to an end due to his off-court battles, Beasley has rejuvenated his career in the 3-on-3 scene. Apart from earning two MVPs, he has also won two Too Hard to Guard Awards and a championship to cap off his historic season. Beasley has been so dominant in the league that even former Heat teammate Dwyane Wade had to congratulate him.