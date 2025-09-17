The Colorado football program landed Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter in the transfer portal and brought in five-star recruit Julian Lewis. So, even with Shedeur Sanders off to the NFL, it seemed that Colorado had an answer at the QB position. Salter began the year as Colorado's QB1, although it didn't last long.

Through three weeks, it has been a mixed bag of results, so much so that Ryan Staub even started the Week 3 game against Houston, which resulted in a 36-20 loss. Deion Sanders also used all three quarterbacks in Colorado's Week 2 game against Delaware, so there has been no consistency as of yet.

On Wednesday, just days after starting Staub, Sanders has reportedly made another switch and is going back to Salter, per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

“Colorado is expected to shift back to Kaidon Salter as its starting quarterback, sources tell @CBSSports. Started the first two games. Now in line to take back over as the starter after Ryan Staub started for Colorado this past weekend.”

Through three weeks, here is how each of the quarterbacks has performed for Colorado:

Ryan Staub: 26-of-45, 362 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT

Kaidon Salter: 30-of-44, 261 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

Julian Lewis: 2-of-4, 8 yards

Staub threw for a pair of touchdowns in the blowout win over Delaware in Week 2 and seemed to reignite the Colorado offense, although he was sacked three times and threw a pair of interceptions in his start against Houston.

With Colorado at 1-2, it seems Sanders is making another change, although who knows if it will be permanent. Earlier in the week, the Colorado coach revealed two things he wanted out of his signal-callers:

“Leadership and consistency,” Sanders said. “That's it. That ain't much to ask for, is it? I look for that from everyone. Every man, every woman that's involved in my life.”

In Week 4, Colorado has a bit of an easier test against Wyoming before a tough Big 12 stretch of BYU, TCU and Iowa State.