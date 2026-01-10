One month after accepting the vacant head football coaching job at Kansas State, Collin Klein has found his first offensive coordinator. Klein will begin his tenure with former Missouri quarterbacks coach Sean Gleeson calling plays, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported.

Gleeson's hiring rounds out the majority of Klein's inaugural coaching staff. He joins Jordan Peterson, whom Klein hired as his defensive coordinator shortly after accepting the job.

Gleeson has spent the last three years at Missouri, his first as an analyst and his final two as quarterbacks coach. He was previously the offensive coordinator at Rutgers from 2020 to 2022, at Oklahoma State in 2019 and at Princeton in 2017 and 2018.

Although his most recent stint with Rutgers did not pan out, Gleeson was successful at Oklahoma State and Princeton. The Tigers went undefeated during his final year with the team and led the Ivy League in total offense, per Thamel. Gleeson's offense with the Cowboys finished in the top 40 in points and the top 25 in total yards per game.

With Missouri, Gleeson was a part of two 10-win seasons and an 8-5 year in 2025. He coached Brady Cook to become the school's third all-time leading passer and an eventual NFL prospect before working with Beau Pribula and Matt Zollers in 2025.

Klein and Gleeson go from SEC semi-rivals in 2025 to partners in 2026. Klein has spent the last two years as offensive coordinator at Texas A&M, while Gleeson worked at Missouri.

Collin Klein, Sean Gleeson usher in new era at Kansas State

Klein and Gleeson, both former quarterbacks themselves, have historically run similar offenses throughout their careers. Both coaches' methods align with the play style of Avery Johnson, who announced he will be returning to the team in 2025.

Klein and Gleeson have both favored utilizing dual-threat quarterbacks in an RPO and option-heavy offense. Klein ran the option to perfection under Bill Snyder during his own Kansas State football career, during which he finished third in the 2012 Heisman Trophy race.

As a coach, Klein has had success running a similar offense with Marcel Reed at Texas A&M and with Will Howard and Skylar Thompson at Kansas State. Gleeson has run similar schemes with Pribula at Missouri, Spencer Sanders at Oklahoma State and with John Lovett at Princeton.

Klein and Gleeson both begin the new era at Kansas State with quarterback coaching backgrounds, which should only get the best out of Johnson in his final year in Manhattan.