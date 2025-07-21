Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders looked vibrant and effusive during Big 12 media days. Except “Coach Prime” attended the event dealing with an undisclosed health issue Sanders has dealt with since June.

A new viral video posted by his eldest son revealed Sanders is still dealing with the unknown ailment.

“You know I’m still going through something,” Sanders said to his daughter Shelomi and son Deion Jr. in the video “I ain’t all the way recovered.”

The last part rises as worrisome for Buffaloes fans energized for the 2025 season. Sanders is entering season three and Colorado is fresh off delivering a 9-4 campaign.

However, the video clip sparked optimism after the concern.

““I’m getting better, though, right?” Sanders asked, all after shooting baskets in the family's basketball court.

That's when Sanders revealed his intentions for '25: Lead Colorado out of the tunnel for season three.

Colorado's Deion Sanders opted to avoid answering health questions

Sanders' health rose as a major topic in Frisco, Texas during the media event that brought out every Big 12 team.

Colorado's head coach opted to keep his health concealed.

“I’m really not going to tell you much,” he said. “I’m not going to talk about my health.”

Sanders insisted he's in great spirits. Even smiling on multiple occasions.

“I'm living good. I’m living lovely. Not a care in the world,” Sanders told the reporters.

The NFL legend enters a pivotal third season in Boulder. The Buffaloes landed prized five-star quarterback Julian Lewis as a huge college football recruiting win for 2025. Lewis is now vying for the spot Shedeur Sanders bequeaths.

Lewis isn't the only top addition. CU landed Kaidon Salter from Liberty as a massive college football transfer portal addition.

The Buffs still need to replace more than Sanders on offense, however. Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter is off to the league. Jimmy Horn and LaJohntay Wester are joining Hunter in the NFL as 2025 draft selections.

“Coach Prime” isn't 100% by his own admission. But CU plans to welcome him again.