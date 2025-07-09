Colorado football is walking into the post-Shedeur Sanders and Shilo realm. That became a big topic for Deion Sanders at Big 12 media days on Wednesday.

Many analysts and critics of “Coach Prime” believe CU will struggle without both of his sons. Sanders, however, called the latest Buffs squad a “phenomenal team” despite losing his sons and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.

He also revealed why coaching is “easier” for him to ESPN College Football insider Pete Thamel — even without Shedeur and Shilo.

“Because I don't have to be two things: I don't have to be a father and head coach,” Sanders explained. “Now I can just be the coach.”

Sanders added “Now, I can focus on these young men. And I love so many of them like they're my own sons.” He concludes how he's loving the challenge of coaching his first Buffaloes team without his star sons.

Colorado HC Deion Sanders launches request for college football

Sanders, meanwhile, used media days to fire off one request.

The era of NIL has populated across the collegiate world. Especially on the gridiron. Sanders discussed Texas Tech's NIL bonanza. Especially with the college football transfer portal playing a role in NIL too.

But Sanders dished one request for the NCAA during a panel discussion: Create and NFL-style salary cap. That way NIL becomes more organized across the CFB landscape.

“I wish it was a cap, you know, like the top-of-the-line player makes this, and if you're not that type of guy, you know, you're not gonna make that,” Sanders helped explain. “That's what the NFL does.”

He then dipped into the “problem” he's noticing with NIL.

“So the problem is, you got a guy that's not that darn good, but he could go to another school, and it gave them a half a million dollars. You can't compete with that. It don't make sense,” Sanders stated.

Sanders insists CU isn't complaining about its own NIL state. But states the system must change.

Meanwhile, he's dealing with a pivotal change behind center. With prized true freshman Julian Lewis giving Sanders confidence. Lewis is lined up to succeed Shedeur Sanders.