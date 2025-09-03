Colorado football opened the season with frustration after the Buffaloes fell to Georgia Tech, 27-20. With quarterback Kaidon Salter replacing Shedeur Sanders, the offense showed flashes but struggled to finish drives. Pat Shurmur, the offensive coordinator, faced criticism for his play-calling. However, Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders strongly defended him, refusing to let the narrative focus on one side of the ball.

Deion Sanders reminded the media that Colorado football gave up nearly 400 rushing yards. “It's funny that you start out with Coach Shurmur and we gave up over 300 yards, darn near 400 yards, rushing,” Sanders said. “It's ironic to me. It seems like you guys pick and choose who you want to target.” His message was clear: the loss was not on Pat Shurmur alone.

The Colorado football defense initially showed promise but ultimately struggled to contain Georgia Tech’s ground attack. Even though they forced three early turnovers, the Buffaloes managed only seven points off those takeaways. In the closing minutes, Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King capped the game with a late 45-yard touchdown run, sealing the Buffaloes’ defeat.

In response, Sanders acknowledged his own role in the outcome, emphasizing accountability across the program. “We didn't lose the game because of Coach Shurmur, Coach Livingston, or one specific thing,” he said. “I've got to do a better job.” Ultimately, the head coach’s comments highlight his refusal to let any single coach or player shoulder the blame after a tough opener.

Moving forward, for Colorado football, the focus now shifts to finding balance on both sides of the ball. Shurmur continues adjusting to an offense featuring Salter’s dual-threat style, while Livingston looks to tighten up a defense that allowed over 460 total yards.

As a result, as the Buffaloes regroup, Deion Sanders’ leadership faces an early test. Colorado football fans will be watching closely to see how the team responds when they return to action next week. Will the Buffaloes bounce back and prove they can contend this season?