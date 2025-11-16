The Atlanta Falcons have the lead over the Carolina Panthers in the second half, looking for revenge for the 30-0 September loss. While Bijan Robinson has been the engine for the offense, the passing game has been solid, too. Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr suffered an injury during the game and expressed his frustration amid a solid performance.

“Michael Penix Jr. is sacked on third down. He is down on the field. Tossed his helmet as team doctors and trainers get to him. He is up and walking off the field on his own, though,” Tori McElhaney of Falcons.com reported.

Micheal Penix Jr. walks off the field after his apparent injury. He is now in the medical tent 😳 pic.twitter.com/mzUEAVH7Sk — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) November 16, 2025

The Falcons later announced that Penix suffered a knee injury and he is questionable to return. Throughout his college career, Penix suffered two significant knee injuries, so frustration at any pain is understandable. But the good news for now is that he got off the field under his own power.

The Falcons are 3-6 after a brutal overtime loss in Germany last week. They need to close out this game against Carolina to have any chance at stealing a playoff spot in the NFC. Without Penix, that will be much harder. Robinson is having a great game and will be leaned on even more with Kirk Cousins at quarterback.

Penix missed one game earlier this season due to an injury that thrust Cousins into action. In that game, the veteran managed just 173 passing yards on 31 attempts in a ten-point loss to the Miami Dolphins. In his limited action with Atlanta, Cousins has not shown a glimpse of what he was with the Minnesota Vikings.

The only path to the playoffs for the Falcons this year starts with a win against the Panthers on Sunday. If Penix returns, that should open up the running game to secure the win. But Cousins is no guarantee to close the door in the divisional matchup.