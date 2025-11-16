On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills hit the field at home for a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a matchup of two legitimate Super Bowl contenders from each conference. This game was a back and forth affair from the jump, with the Bills taking a 21-20 lead into halftime.

At one point in the game, Bills wide receiver and special teams player Mecole Hardman, a former multi-time Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, muffed a punt, and the Bills were quick to make sure he wasn't in position to make that mistake again.

“The Bills removed new WR Mecole Hardman from the kickoff return unit after his fumbled punt,” reported Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

Normally throughout his career, Hardman has been known for stepping up in the biggest moments, including making the game-winning catch for the Chiefs in the 2024 Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers. However, he didn't have his most shining moment against Tampa Bay.

Overall, the Bills were entering this game hoping to bounce back after last week's ugly loss at the hands of the Miami Dolphins. That game rekindled concerns about the Bills' defensive inconsistency and lack of offensive ingenuity, both of which had been put on the back burner in the wake of the team's recent home win over the Chiefs.

However, the game against Tampa Bay presented the Bills with an opportunity to prove that the game against Miami was a one-off.

Up next for the Bills is a road game on Thursday Night Football against the Houston Texans.