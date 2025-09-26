Deion Sanders showcased some tough love to his Colorado Buffaloes squad ahead of their upcoming matchup against the BYU Cougars.

Colorado is off to a 2-2 start to the 2025 season. They have solid victories over the Delaware Blue Hens and Wyoming Cowboys but sustained losses to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Houston Cougars.

Sanders understands the importance of lighting a fire under his players, especially with a big conference matchup on the way. He revealed during Thursday's press conference that he was tough on his team in Wednesday's practice, per On3 reporter Grant Grubbs.

“I was rough yesterday. I’m not gonna lie,” Sanders said on Thursday. “I was rough, not only on the guys, but on the staff as well, because it’s a collective effort. I always say when a fool shows you that he’s a fool on the field, there had to be a fool to put him in.

“That’s my thought process. So sometimes you gotta tighten up the reins on everybody, not just the players.”

What lies ahead for Deion Sanders, Colorado

It's clear that Deion Sanders wants everyone on his team to be on the same page. For the Colorado Buffaloes, this will be crucial as they make their way throughout conference play in the Big 12.

Colorado has been decent on both sides of the ball, averaging 27 points per game on offense while allowing 22.5 points per game on defense. Sanders switched between Kaidon Salter and Ryan Staub throughout the four contests, seeing them combine for 74 completions out of 117 attempts for 927 yards and seven touchdowns.

Salter has been aggressive with his rushing ability, getting 32 carries for 153 net yards and three touchdowns. Simeon Price comes next with 21 rushes for 143 net yards and two scores, while Micah Welch provides 29 carries for 143 net yards and a touchdown.

Four receivers racked up 100 or more yards throughout the four contests. Sincere Brown leads the way with seven catches for 203 yards and two touchdowns. Omarion Miller follows with 10 receptions for 181 yards and a score, Joseph Williams has nine catches for 164 yards and two touchdowns, while Dekalon Taylor caught 10 passes for 106 yards and two scores.

The Buffaloes will continue preparation for their matchup against the No. 25 BYU Cougars, taking place on Sept. 27 at 10:15 p.m. ET. After that, they will be on the road for their next contest, facing the No. 24 TCU Horned Frogs on Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET.