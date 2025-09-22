The Colorado football program may be without one of its key offensive linemen against BYU this week, according to Pete Nakos of On3sports.

“Colorado's Jordan Seaton exited the win over Wyoming with a hamstring injury,” sources tell On3sports. Seaton enters the BYU game this week as questionable. Deion Sanders said Seaton and other injured players are “cool, they’re good.”

“Highest graded pass-blocking OT in CFB,” Nakos wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Seaton returned to the sidelines against Wymoning in the second half, dressed in street clothes. After the game, head coach Deion Sanders said that they shouldn't lose him for a couple of weeks, which is good news for Colorado, as he hasn't allowed a sack and just one hurry so far this season.

Colorado has had a hard time protecting their quarterbacks over the past few seasons, but Seaton has been the one constant who helped improve the trenches. This season, Colorado is allowing 2.5 sacks per game and 141.5 rushing yards per game.

In 2024, Seaton earned Freshman All-American honors, as he started in all 13 games as a true freshman. He was the first true freshman to start at offensive tackle in the season opener and the first in the Big 12 since Kelvin Banks did so in 2022. He also started the most games as a true freshman in Colorado history.

The hope is that Seaton can return sooner rather than later, and he will be a big boost to Colorado's offense. So far, Colorado is 2-2 on the season after a swapping of quarterbacks, and Kaidon Salter was the one who led them to the win against Wyoming.

It looks like Salter will be the guy moving forward, but it would not be a surprise if Sanders switched things up again if there are more struggles on offense. The first step is protecting the quarterback, which Seaton is good at doing.