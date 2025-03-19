Colorado football is not only looking to upgrade their team with more players, but they're also improving the coaching staff with a former NFL offensive coordinator, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“Former Bucs OC Byron Leftwich is back in coaching as he is joining Deion Sanders’ staff at Colorado. Leftwich interviewed for multiple NFL jobs this past cycle (Pats HC, Seahawks OC) but now makes the move to college,” Schultz wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Leftwich was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator from 2019 to 2022 and was a part of the staff that won the Super Bowl in 2o21. In January 2023, Leftwich was fired from the Buccaneers.

He also worked with the Arizona Cardinals from 2016 to 2018.

It's not certain how much input Leftwich will have in Colorado football's offense since Pat Shurmur holds the title of the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, but he should have a heavy hand in what they do.

With Shedeur Sanders slated to get drafted in a month, Julain Lewis is now Coloarado's quarterback, and the main goal will be for the team to develop him. Lewis was a 4-star recruit and the No. 6 quarterback in 247Sports for the 2024 class. Kaidon Salter will also be looking to replace Sanders, and he and Lewis have a chance to be the starter for the upcoming season.

There were a lot of rumors that had come out that Deion would look to be a coach in the NFL, and it was specifically the Dallas Cowboys that he seemed to have an interest in. Since then, the Cowboys have their head coach in Brian Schottenheimer, and Deion will be staying in Colorado.

With Shedeur and Shilo gone, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Deion in his coaching future, and if he plans to land somewhere else.