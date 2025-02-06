Following a memorable 2024-25 season for Colorado football, the talks had spread like wildfire about head coach Deion Sanders potentially moving on to the NFL. While there was never a formal interview, the mutual interest between Sanders and the Dallas Cowboys was real, for a moment.

The Cowboys eventually went down the internal path, hiring offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer in January as head coach. That, of course, threw a major curveball at many NFL pundits who bought into the Sanders idea. He appeared on the latest episode of his show We Got Time Today, and finally addressed – albeit cryptically – the popular Dallas rumors.

Former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman joined Thursday's show, as the two all-time players discussed the intensity of their practices together. Sanders, perhaps unwittingly, shut down any scenario of him coaching at the next level.

“That’s the way we practiced,” Sanders said, via Josh Alper of NBC Sports and Pro Football Talk. “I know it’s cute but I couldn’t coach pro ball. The way they practice, the way they go about it, I couldn’t take it as a man and as a football enthusiast. I care about the game. The game is still providing for Troy and I. There’s no way I could allow that to happen on my watch. That would be tough.”

Sanders loses star players in his son Shedeur Sanders, and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. Colorado football faces a crucial test next season, as their Big 12 schedule won't be lightening up any time soon.

Deion Sanders will stay with Colorado football

Sanders realizes how much the college ranks differ from the pros, and he's fair in stating that the transition from Boulder to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, may not pan out the way that fans dream up in their heads.

Despite Aikman's firm belief that Sanders would be a great coach in the NFL, the plan going forward appears to lie more closely to continue building on the succuss of Colorado's program in 2025.

The Buffaloes have the No. 27 recruiting class, and the No. 26 transfer class, following National Signing Day that took place on February 5.