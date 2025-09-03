The Colorado football team began the post-Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders era with a tough 27-20 loss to Georgia Tech on Friday in Boulder. It was a frustrating performance, especially at home, although Colorado head coach Deion Sanders stated they will “be fine.”

Liberty transfer quarterback Kaidon Salter won the QB1 job in Boulder and he threw for 159 yards with a touchdown while rushing for 43 yards and another score in the Week 1 loss. Salter connected with DeKalon Taylor in the first quarter for his first TD pass as a Buff and Colorado's first score of the season.

However, five-star freshman Julian Lewis has been waiting in the wings, and on Tuesday, Sanders said he will play Lewis but Salter will still start the game.

On the other hand, Sanders knows Salter can improve, and there were times when he could've used his legs instead of throwing the football. Despite that, Sanders said he doesn't want to babysit him.

“I don't have to really sit down and say, ‘Kaidon, you should have ran right there,'” Sanders explained, via ESPN. “You don't think he knows that? I'm pretty sure the internet has told him. I don't have to babysit. These are some grown men getting handsomely paid. I'm pretty sure they understand what the objective is.”

Salter's ability to use his legs is something Sanders wants him to do more of, and he had said they “want him to be a dual-threat” after the Week 1 game.

Still, he doesn't want to babysit Salter, or anybody for that matter.

In Week 2, Colorado faces Delaware at home before facing Houston on the road. While both Lewis and Salter will play, it will be interesting to see if Salter can use his legs more, and of course, a lot of eyes will be focused on Lewis' college football debut.