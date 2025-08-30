Kaidon Salter landed his first highlight as a member of Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes during the season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Friday night.

Salter joined the Buffaloes this past offseason, leaving the Liberty Flames after four seasons. He made his way up the ranks until he secured the starting job in 2023. He didn't look back, going 23-6 in his 29 starts.

He now begins his stint with Colorado, setting it off with a great touchdown pass early into the first quarter. It begins the team's quest to build on the progress they made in their successful 2024 campaign.

Liberty transfer QB Kaidon Salter throws a strike for a Colorado touchdown🎯 (via ESPN)pic.twitter.com/Wkq8EPzZYE — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal_) August 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

What lies ahead for Kaidon Salter, Colorado

It's a solid start for Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes, seeing their new starting quarterback Kaidon Salter pull off a great play.

Salter became one of the best players in CUSA during his Liberty stint. He won the conference's Most Valuable Player Award in 2023, landing on the first team for his spectacular performances.

His last two years with the Flames saw him leave the program on a strong note. He went 21-4 in those starts, completing 451 passes for 4,762 yards and 55 touchdowns. He was also active on the ground, making 277 rushes for 1,646 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Joining Colorado, he will look to help them improve from their 9-4 record in 2024. It marked the program's best season since 2016 when they finished 10-4. The squad highlighted Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders as they key stars on offense and defense, bringing the program back to relevancy. With all three in the pros, the team has retooled while they look forward to having a big season in the Big 12.

Following the season opener, the Buffaloes will prepare for their next matchup. They remain at home, hosting the Delaware Blue Hens on Sept. 6 at 1:30 p.m. ET.