Deion Sanders gave fans an assuring message despite the Colorado Buffaloes' 27-20 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Friday night.

It was a stunning loss for the Buffaloes, who were coming off a 9-4 finish last season. It marked their best season since their 10-4 display in 2016, well before Sanders arrived at Boulder in 2022.

Sanders reflected on the loss after the game, per team reporter Oliver Hayes. He believes his squad is capable of beating teams like Georgia Tech while emphasizing that they need to correct their mistakes as soon as possible.

“We definitely going to be fine. We could have won that game… We take advantage of those opportunities, I have a better mood right now. We ain't got time to gel,” Sanders said.

How Deion Sanders' Colorado played against Georgia Tech

Members of the Colorado Buffaloes line across from the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the fourth quarter at Folsom Field.
Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The season is still young, which is why Deion Sanders remains optimistic in the Colorado Buffaloes bouncing back despite their loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Colorado took the first lead of the night with their touchdown in the first quarter, which new starting quarterback Kaidon Salter created. However, they only scored two field-goals in the second and third quarters while Georgia Tech produced 20 points in that timeframe. The Buffaloes finally returned to the end zone in the fourth quarter, but it was too late as they couldn't stall the Yellow Jackets' momentum.

Salter made his season debut for the Buffaloes, transferring from the Liberty Flames this offseason. He finished with 17 completions out of 28 attempts for 159 yards and one touchdown. He was also active on the ground, making 13 rushes for 43 yards and a score.

Colorado's run defense was a major weakness throughout the game. Georgia Tech gashed them for 320 yards and three touchdowns, as Haynes King scored on all three occasions. He finished with 19 carries for 156 yards, his longest being for 45 yards.

The Buffaloes will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being at home. They host the Delaware Blue Hens on Sept. 6 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

