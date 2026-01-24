The Colorado Buffaloes suffered a major blow on the recruiting and transfer front as former five-star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton officially chose to continue his college career at LSU Tigers, ending a brief but impactful run under head coach Deion Sanders in Boulder.

The confirmation capped off a fast-moving and highly competitive transfer process that drew national attention, the news was first reported by On3 insider Hayes Fawcett.

“Colorado transfer OT Jordan Seaton has committed to LSU, he tells Hayes Fawcett.” On3 posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Following his commitment, Seaton shared a message on Instagram that reflected his mindset heading into the next chapter. The commitment also followed by visits and interest from several powerhouse programs, including the Miami Hurricanes and the Oregon Ducks.

“To Coach Kiffin, LSU and State Of Louisiana Thank You For an Opportunity to chase Greatness – The Franchise.” Seaton posted on Instagram.

His recruitment also came with heavy NIL speculation, and the attention amid heavy NIL speculations underscored Seaton’s value as one of the top linemen in college football.

After arriving at Colorado from IMG Academy as the offensive line recruit in the 2024 class, Seaton quickly became a cornerstone of Sanders’ rebuild. He started all 13 games as a freshman, becoming the first true freshman offensive tackle to open a season for the program. In 2025, he started nine games, earned All-Big 12 second-team honors, and allowed just one sack while missing the final three contests with injury.

Seaton’s move to LSU places him under head coach Lane Kiffin, where he is expected to immediately anchor the offensive line and protect the Arizona State Sun Devils' transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt, a role similar to what he handled for Shedeur Sanders at Colorado.

While his departure stung Buffaloes fans, especially after he won the Buffalo Heart Award as a fan favorite, Seaton is already viewed as a future NFL draft entrant, with expectations he could declare after the 2026 season.

For LSU the landing of Seaton reshapes the SEC offensive line landscape, while Colorado now faces the challenge of replacing an elite protector as Sanders continues to rebuild through the portal.