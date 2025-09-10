Colorado coach Deion Sanders has stayed mum on who will start at quarterback when they go up against Houston on Friday. A report, however, claimed that Ryan Staub will get the nod after his valiant effort in their win over Delaware, 31-7, on Saturday.

Staub, who came off the bench in the closing seconds of the first half, went 7-of-10 for 157 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Buffaloes. He has been relegated to a third-stinger this season behind Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis after playing backup to former Colorado star Shedeur Sanders for the past two years.

While the elder Sanders refuted the report and refused to reveal his plan against the Cougars, he shared that his son called Staub to congratulate him on his breakout performance.

“You gotta understand that Staub is a lovable dude. Everybody who’s played here previously has reached out to him and congratulated him. They did something to let them know how proud they are. He’s always been a stand-up guy, no matter who’s starting. He’s always been there in support. He’s not gonna be one of those guys where someone else is starting and he’s on the bench mad. He’s not built like that,” said the Colorado coach in a report from Sporting News.

In a twist of fate, it's the younger Sanders who's now glued to the bench, as he did not see any action in the Cleveland Brown's opening loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Staub hasn't started a game since 2023. Still, he has remained engaged with the squad, and his outspoken coach touted his work ethic and exemplary attitude ahead of their game against Houston.

“He’s gonna be there and support and make sure you’re prepared and make sure the scout team is prepared. He’s gonna give you everything he has when he gets the opportunity to practice,” added Deion Sanders.

“This is a real life story happening right before your eyes. Hats off to him because he’s the ultimate teammate. Those are the type of guys we’re looking for.”

Colorado improved to 1-1 after the win over Delaware.