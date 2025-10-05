Colorado football coach Deion Sanders has battled health issues the last few years. It appears his health struggles may not be behind him. Sanders believes he is still fighting blood clots in his leg, per ESPN.

Sanders revealed that information on Saturday night after his team lost to TCU.

“Cat's out of the bag, all right. I think I've got more blood clots,” Sanders said. “It don't make sense. I'm hurting like crazy. … I'm not getting blood to my leg. That's why my leg is throbbing.”

Sanders and his Colorado team are tied for last in the Big 12 Conference standings, with an 0-3 mark. Colorado is 2-4 overall. This is Sanders' third season leading the Buffaloes.

Colorado blew a lead against TCU on Saturday. The Horned Frogs defeated Colorado, 35-21.

Colorado football is struggling this season

The Buffaloes are trying to replace a lot of talent this season, on both sides of the ball. Colorado football lost Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter from last season, as well as quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

