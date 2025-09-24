Deion Sanders is opening up about the aftermath of his bladder cancer surgery.

After several weeks of missing practice at Colorado Sanders shared the reason behind his absence was that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer in a press conference. Now, the two-time Super Bowl champion is sharing how he's feeling following his surgery.

In an interview with Good Morning America on Tuesday, Sept. 23, he shared that he was “on the ground in the bathroom” after the surgery. He added that the pain was insurmountable and that he was “screaming because it was so much pain.”

Sanders admitted he felt okay prior to hearing about the diagnosis.

“And for what? I'm straight, I feel good,” he recalled. “They told me they found something,” Sanders remembered, “and they needed to bring me back to do a surgery to make sure this was what it was.”

Once he got the diagnosis, he prayed and wanted to attack it head-on.

“I'm aggressive. I ain't waiting,” he declared. “I ain't sitting back on the curb waiting. Let's go right now, let's go get this thing.”

He said, while “cancer could have taken me out,” he is proud to stand before everyone and use his story to motivate others to fight hard things they might be faced with.

“I choose to rise up and not to stay down. I choose to share,” he said. “I want everybody to understand you can make it. We've all got something to fight. Who out there isn't fighting something? It may not be cancer, but it's something. But you will overcome. We can do this.”

Deion Sanders' cancer journey documentary series

His cancer journey was produced by his son Deion Sanders Jr.'s Well Off Media company which is titled “For Your Glory.” A clip went viral of Sanders' rumored girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, emotionally telling fans how Coach Prime was doing.

During his press conference in July, Dr. Janet Kukreja, who is the director of urological oncology at University of Colorado Cancer Center, was also present at the press conference and gave an insight on the Colorado football head coach’s current diagnosis.

“I am pleased to report that the results from the surgeries are that he is cured from the cancer,” Kukreja, told the press.