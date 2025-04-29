With the NFL Draft complete, Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is seemingly back to focusing on his team. On Tuesday, the former NFL superstar was able to land a remarkable former five-star recruit through the transfer portal who played for Florida State last season.

On Tuesday, Sanders and the Buffaloes officially landed Florida State transfer Hykeem Williams. Williams, who is a wide receiver, will have a chance to be an immediate starter in Colorado.

Colorado lands former five-star WR and Florida State transfer Hykeem Williams pic.twitter.com/QQFdtGKOkO — LockedOnBuffs (@LockedOnBuffs) April 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Williams is a 6-foot-2 wideout who has been on the back end of Florida State's roster the past two seasons. He now joins Deion Sanders' roster in Colorado, where he'll have the opportunity to shine as a possible top option in the passing game.

During his two seasons played with the Seminoles, Williams only recorded 21 receptions, 267 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. He'll be joining an exciting wide receiver room in Colorado, as Deion Sanders has built a solid room for next season. Including Williams, the Buffaloes have Omarion Miller, Joseph Williams, Dre'lon Miller, and incoming freshman Quanell Farrakhan Jr.

The 57-year-old head coach hopes to continue the positive direction Colorado is heading. In his first season as head coach, the Buffaloes finished with a 4-8 record and missed out on participating in a bowl game. However, in the 2024-25 campaign, Deion Sanders led his team to a 9-4 record, where Colorado played in its first bowl game since 2020.

Unfortunately, they couldn't earn a win in the Alamo Bowl after losing the contest 36-14 to the BYU Cougars. Next season will be Deion Sanders' third year coaching Colorado, and expectations are high despite the fact that both his son, Shedeur Sanders, and elite two-way player, Travis Hunter, left for the NFL.

Colorado is set to kick off the 2025-26 season with a big game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes' first game is set on August 29, 2025.