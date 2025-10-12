The second Colorado's Week 7 victory over Iowa State became official, fans at Folsom Field became the latest in college football to flood onto the turf. The school is undoubtedly about to receive a fine for those actions, but Deion Sanders believes it is worth the cost.

Whether due to safety or property damage concerns, college football officials have been attempting to crack down on fans rushing the field for years. Sanders does not care about either issue, admitting that he “loves” to see fans run out onto the field after a big win.

“Is it a fine?” Sanders said after the game, via ESPN. “Come on, man. That ain't right. I want to see the kids rush the field. I absolutely love it… I mean, hats off to our security team. They do a good job ushering me in. But I love to see it, I really do.”

The Big 12 implements an automatic $50,000 fine for blitzing the field. Colorado has not had to deal with that issue in a while, but finally had a reason to after beating No. 22 Iowa State.

Virginia was the most recent team to rush the field on a big stage. Cavaliers fans gave security at Scott Stadium no chance, storming out of the bleachers from the literal moment their team secured an upset win over then-No. 8 Florida State.

Colorado defense finally arrives to upset Iowa State

Article Continues Below

The win gave Colorado its first win of the year over a Power Four opponent while improving its record to 3-4. The game was surprisingly defensively-focused, and the Buffaloes' heavily scrutinized defense led them to a big victory.

Colorado gave up 441 yards of total offense, including 236 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. However, Sanders' unit allowed scores on just three of Iowa State's 11 drives of the game.

Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter also enjoyed an efficient performance, completing 16 of his 25 passes for 255 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Over half of his production went to sophomore wideout Joseph Williams, who accounted for 128 receiving yards and one of Salter's scores.

After a slow start to the year, Salter is now firmly entrenched as Colorado's starting quarterback. The veteran regained the job in Week 4 and has not looked back.