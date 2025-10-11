Kaidon Salter's Colorado football career got off to a rough start, but he has finally seemed to settle in. The quarterback's improved form was in full effect in the Buffaloes' Week 7 matchup with Iowa State, when he found leading receiver Omarion Miller down the far sideline for an explosive touchdown.

Colorado entered the game against the No. 22-ranked Cyclones without a win against a Power Four opponent. They were not given much of a chance against the Big 12 leaders, but Salter put them ahead early in the second half with a quick strike to Miller.

The play was the result of a complete coverage bust, with Miller running straight through the Iowa State secondary. Colorado immediately knew it had a big play, as wide receiver Quentin Gibson pointed Salter in his teammate's direction as soon as their routes broke free.

Kaidon Salter and Omarion Miller combine for the 70-yard TD 😤 pic.twitter.com/6kRNGQMmIG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

The touchdown was Colorado's second of the afternoon and the first for Salter, who would find sophomore Joseph Williams on the Buffaloes' ensuing possession for his second score.

Salter entered the season as the team's starting quarterback, but he lost the job to Ryan Staub after an inefficient first two games. Staub started the team's next game against Houston, but Salter quickly re-established himself in Week 4 against Wyoming.

However, since regaining the position, Salter has been the player Colorado believed it recruited from the college football transfer portal. Entering Week 7, Salter has topped 200 passing yards in two of his last three games, while leading the Buffaloes to back-to-back encouraging performances against BYU and TCU.