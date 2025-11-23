The No. 17 Texas Longhorns took it to the Arkansas Razorbacks with a huge 52-37 Week 13 win. It was one to remember for quarterback Arch Manning, who found the endzone on six separate occasions.

Manning, who is a redshirt sophomore, recorded four passing touchdowns, a rushing touchdown, and a receiving touchdown. His sixth score of the day came on a pass to wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., who hauled in three scores against Arkansas.

SIX TOUCHDOWNS FOR ARCH MANNING 😱 3 CATCHES FOR 3 TDS FOR DEANDRE MOORE JR.‼️ pic.twitter.com/OYSzMpNRvX — ESPN (@espn) November 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

This was the type of performance you rarely ever see in college football. Many believed Arch Manning was going to play as one of the top quarterbacks in the country this season. However, after some bumps and bruises throughout his first year as the starting quarterback, it appears he's finally starting to figure things out.

Article Continues Below

The 21-year-old quarterback has recorded three or more passing touchdowns in three of his last four games. In that four-game stretch, Manning has recorded 11 passing touchdowns, along with two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown. His production has given Texas a major boost in recent weeks.

Despite the success, the Longhorns are a long shot to make the College Football Playoff right now. With an 8-3 record, Texas is more likely to participate in one of the more meaningful bowl games that are not part of the postseason. However, this stretch of play from Arch Manning is a great indicator of what the program might expect from him next season.

Texas moves on to Week 14, where the team will take on the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies. The Longhorns have the opportunity to play spoiler for an 11-0 Aggies team fighting for a top seed in the playoffs.