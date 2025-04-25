A lot of the focus on the NFL Draft on Thursday night surrounded who was picked and by what team, but the biggest story may have been who wasn't. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders slid all the way out of the first round and into day two, which just about nobody could believe.

There are multiple reasons why Sanders could have seen his stock fall. He reportedly did not interview well with some teams and also has some concerns around his athleticism and physical traits that could have affected his stock, but he is still likely to get scooped up in the second round. However, much of Friday was spent wondering how we got to this point with the Colorado star.

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Michael Irvin was one notable voice that couldn't believe how far Sanders fell.

Michael Irvin on Shedeur Sanders not getting drafted in the first round: #NFL #NFLDraftpic.twitter.com/TGwvAFmizj — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 25, 2025

“I have no earthly idea of what I just witnessed,” Irvin said on Fox Sports' Speak. “Of all my years of playing, watching, studying this game, I have no earthly way of explaining what I just saw. When we talk about what we saw on the college football field the last few years with this young man, there's no way that that happened.”

Sanders could have gone early in the draft to a team like the New York Giants or Cleveland Browns, but both teams went to the defensive side of the ball with their top five selections. The Pittsburgh Steelers were another candidate for the former Jackson State signal caller, but they also opted for a pick in the trenches with Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon.

When the Giants moved back up into the first round, it seemed as if Sanders' time may have come. However, New York shocked many by selecting Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart as their passer of the future.

Wherever Sanders ends up, he will certainly have a big chip on his shoulder and will be motivated to prove all of these teams wrong for passing on him on Thursday night. One thing is for sure: notable former players in the media such as Michael Irvin do not agree with NFL teams on how they view Sanders as a prospect.