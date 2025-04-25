The Shedeur Sanders slide is real, and at this point, there is no end in sight.

Sanders is still waiting to his name be called at the 2025 NFL Draft. That is because the Pittsburgh Steelers at pick number 21 decided to pass on him, joining the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints as QB-needy teams who went elsewhere.

Instead, the Steelers drafted defensive tackle Derrick Harmon out of Oregon.

Pittsburgh entered the NFL Draft with a need at quarterback, but also across the defensive line. They opted for the less risky option in Harmon. The 6-foot-5 tackle has incredible upper-body strength and has the quickness needed to shed blockers. He graded out across the industry as one of the three best defensive tackles in the draft.

The Steelers' franchise is also notorious for building on defense. So, it is not a shocker to see them pass up on Sanders.

But the former Colorado Buffalo quarterback is likely not taking solace in that. He is having a tough night. Barring another team trading up into the first round, it does not appear as though Sanders will get drafted Thursday night.

Early on during this past college football season, there was talk of Sanders and teammate Travis Hunter both going in the top five. Hunter earned his spot, getting drafted second overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars, who traded up to get him.

That is what will need to happen if Shedeur Sanders wants his name to be called during the first round.