The New York Giants are coming off a disastrous 3-14 season that saw them finish in last place in the NFC East. Poor quarterback play has been an issue for the Giants in recent seasons. The team has attempted to rectify the problem in the offseason. The Giants have brought in a pair of veterans in Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston as stopgap quarterbacks. However, they also took a bold step up by selecting Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss with their second first-round pick.

From one former Ole Miss QB to another: Eli Manning welcomes Jaxson Dart to the Giants. pic.twitter.com/UIj2Fix9Vc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Dart was the second quarterback taken in the draft behind Cam Ward of Miami. The Tennessee Titans used the No. 1 pick to take Ward. Many observers expected Shedeur Sanders of Colorado to go shortly thereafter. Sanders was not selected in the first round, but the Giants used the 25th pick to select Dart.

The Giants have a strong tradition going back to the 1948 season with Ole Miss quarterbacks. Charlie Conerly played with the Giants from 1948 through 1961. He was a two-time Pro Bowler and he was a part of their 1956 NFL championship season.

Their other Ole Miss quarterback was Eli Manning. He had a brilliant career with the Giants that included four Pro Bowl appearances and two Super Bowl titles.

Manning believes Dart will be successful with Giants

Dart and Manning had a video conversation after the Giants selected the quarterback, and it's clear that they have a mutual admiration society.

Manning says he has been a big fan of Dart throughout his college career and he believes he can deliver at the professional level. “It's been an honor rooting for you these last three years at Ole Miss, and it will be an honor rooting for you on the Giants for the next 15 years or so,” Manning said.

Dart was moved by Manning's support, and said he couldn't be more grateful to have Manning in his corner.