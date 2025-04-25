Which team will end the most discussed NFL Draft fall in round two? Shedeur Sanders enters Friday hoping to hear his name called.

The Colorado standout quarterback heard from zero NFL executives or coaches on night one of the draft. Sanders became the biggest first round snub. Even quarterback needy teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers passed on Sanders. The Giants became another who skipped Sanders for Jaxson Dart.

Is Sanders out of realistic landing spots? The Cleveland Browns rise as the best chance, largely because they hold two picks in the first five rounds of the second. But one insider delivered clarity on the most likely spots for Sanders. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport unveiled the team with the highest chance of taking the Buffaloes star.

“I would say the closest, and most realistic landing spot for Shedeur Sanders is the Las Vegas Raiders,” Rapoport shared outside of Lambeau Field.

Shedeur Sanders may fall further, insider says

Rapoport dove deeper into why it's the Raiders, not the Browns, that make the most sense for Sanders.

“They have Geno Smith as their starter. He just signed a new contract, so he's locked in for a couple of years. But he's a veteran, a good guy who can be a potential mentor to Shedeur Sanders. So that's one spot,” Rapoport said.

Sanders and Smith were linked before. Sanders posted a “legendary” photo on his Instagram stories with the new Raiders QB. That pic sparked intrigue by Raider fans that Sanders would join Smith in Sin City.

Rapoport didn't just single out Vegas as a spot.

“If not there, it might actually be third round to the Steelers,” Rapoport revealed.

This means Pittsburgh isn't out of the picture just yet. This despite choosing defensive tackle Derrick Harmon at 21st overall when Sanders was available. Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin said Harmon comes with “Steelers DNA” and is dominant against the run and pass.

But per Rapoport's words, Sanders could drop to the third — continuing his stunning fall.