Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders continues to gain watchful eyes ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Even past QB stars like Michael Vick are taking notice. And have something to say about Sanders' game.

Yet, Vick admits he wishes he had some traits Sanders possesses. The former top overall pick made this revelation on ESPN Sportscenter Thursday.

“Shedeur does a lot of things that I wish I could have done, especially throwing the football,” Vick said during his television appearance. “His accuracy, his touch, his ability to find an open man is uncanny.”

That's massive praise from a past Pro Bowl performer and one of the league's most popular QBs from the early 2000s. The new Norfolk State head coach shared more words for the potential first rounder.

Michael Vick gives Colorado's Shedeur Sanders advice

Sanders already faces immense pressure heading into the league. He's the son of famed NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, who coached him at Jackson State and CU. The Colorado QB even is facing additional critics ahead of the draft.

Sanders will have his jersey number retired during Colorado's Saturday spring game. He joins Travis Hunter in having this ceremony. Critics surfaced after the announcement. Many fans believed Sanders hadn't played at CU long enough to have his number honored.

Sanders even is dealing with predictions he'll drop in the draft. Some mocks predicted Sanders falls to the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21. The Los Angeles Rams even rose as a possibility for Sanders at 26th overall. Recent mocks believe the New Orleans Saints at nine overall is a prime fit.

Vick, though, sees it as a good thing if Sanders has a draft night fall. He dove into the reasons.

“If it's a little later, then you're going to have a better supporting cast,” Vick explained.

He added that the Saints should have pieces for Sanders if he goes there. Same with the Steelers. Vick, though, dropped what can't happen involving Sanders.

“The one thing that can’t happen, don’t you push the door in a situation where he’s going to be on edge. And he’s going to have a chip on his shoulder because that chip is going to be a big chip and great things are going to happen,” Vick said.

Sanders is anticipated to hear his name called on April 24. He won't be in attendance at the event held in Green Bay's Lambeau Field.