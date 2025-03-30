For everything Shedeur Sanders has done leading up to the NFL Draft, one mock has the Los Angeles Rams selected him in the first round.

However, there's a major catch with this. The Rams don't even trade up to get him. Sanders falls to the 26th overall pick in the first round.

Regardless of the strange placement, there is a reason why the team selected him, according to CBS Sports's Kyle Stackpole.

Matthew Stafford is back in Los Angeles, but the Rams have to start planning for the future at the game's most important position,” Stackpole said.

“As a result, they end the slide of Shedeur Sanders and hope he develops into their next franchise QB learning behind a likely future Hall of Famer.”

In this mock draft, two AFC teams traded up. As one of the main talking point has been, the quarterback depth hasn't been there. Although Sanders and Cam Ward are the top two quarterbacks, there isn't much besides them.

Teams will look for more position players and on the hunt for those. More tackles, linemen, as well as key receivers and defensive backs will be taken with high priority.

Shedeur Sanders could fit nicely with Rams

After the Rams re-signed Stafford, they are set with him being the quarterback of at least the next season. This could be the perfect scenario for Sanders.

He won't be thrown into the fire immediately. Not to mention, Stafford is likely a Hall of Famer. He has won a Super Bowl and has had a consistent and productive career.

Also with Sean McVay's offensive scheme, there aren't many like it. The Rams have a growing defense and an elite receiver in Puka Nacua.

They have the pieces in place for a growing team. If the Rams were to draft Sanders, all the pieces can be locked and loaded when the Colorado football star is ready to go.

He won't be rushed into a starting role and can learn effectively. For instance, Jordan Love was behind Aaron Rodgers for three seasons before starting.

Those were some of the most crucial years of his development. Love also got to develop under Rodgers, another likely Hall of Famer.

Either way, Sanders will still be at the top of the class. However, this could be the Rams dream scenario. Replacing one elite quarterback for possibly another is ideal.

If that's the case, then Los Angeles could reign over the NFC West for quite some time.