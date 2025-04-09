As there have been narratives around Colorado football's Shedeur Sanders, he looks to be a high pick when the upcoming NFL Draft arrives in late April. While there were concerns for Sanders during his Colorado football Pro Day, people have also been wondering what NFL comparisons he may have with some that are eyebrow-raising.

Besides the comparisons and narratives, there also has been some debate if Sanders is genuinely a first-round talent as ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote about the “mixed opinions” on the signal-caller.

“To illustrate the mixed opinions on Sanders, ESPN asked six high-level personnel evaluators whether they had a first-round grade on the Colorado passer. Four said no; two said yes as a mid-to-late first-round talent,” Fowler wrote. “Players with second-round grades get moved into the first round all the time — particularly quarterbacks. To be sure, the Cleveland Browns included Sanders on their short list of candidates for the second pick. Sanders will go in the first … but where?”

There was one executive in the AFC who said to ESPN how he perceives Sanders as a first-round talent, but there are some intricacies to polish.

“I'm fine with Shedeur's personality — he's tough and works really hard,” the AFC executive said to the outlet. “He needs to be in a timing offense — three-step drop, timing, throw.”

Colorado football's Shedeur Sanders gets compared to multiple NFL stars

While Sanders will meet with the Cleveland Browns who have the No. 2 overall pick, there is no doubt that some believe he should be nowhere picked towards the top like his Buffaloes counterpart in Travis Hunter. In terms of a comparison that Fowler heard from executives on top of listing Sanders' best traits is Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins or Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Baker Mayfield.

“That's a common refrain from evaluators: The hype around Sanders doesn't bother teams because he's detailed and mature in his football approach. His ability to process at the line of scrimmage and throw with accuracy and touch is impressive. The concern is more about the ability. Questions about upside abound. One executive said Sanders' ceiling is probably Kirk Cousins or a Baker Mayfield with less arm strength — quite good, not quite elite.”

One other AFC executive would even tell ESPN that if it was him, he wouldn't take Sanders in the top 10 of the draft.

“If it was me, I couldn't do that,” said a separate AFC executive on taking Sanders in the top 10. “Not [a] great athlete, not big, not strong, undisciplined game, comes with scrutiny. Is he going to be good enough?”

Another comparison ESPN heard about Sanders was Teddy Bridgewater, who was last with the Detroit Lions after being retired.

“One comp from an NFC personnel man: Teddy Bridgewater,” Fowler wrote.

“Fringe starter who makes good decisions and does some good things but won't get you over the top,” the same personnel man who compared Sanders to Bridgewater said.

At any rate, Sanders will know his draft status once the first round commences on April 24.