A friend and confidant to Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders says there are untrue rumors flying around. The confidant says that narratives circulating about Sanders having a bad attitude are just untrue.

Eric Galko works for the Shrine Bowl and defended Sanders in an interview with Ari Meirov, of the 33rd Team.

Anonymous sources questioning Shedeur Sanders' attitude is one of the most overblown and fabricated narratives of this draft cycle, says @EricGalko — who's spent time with Shedeur and spoken to many people about what makes him unique and special.

“I think it's been frustrating to hear there have been anonymous reports of course about how he may be a problem in the NFL, or leadership,” Galko said. “If you spend a day at Colorado's practice, or talk to his teammates genuinely off the record. They will tell you how much of a leader he is.”

Sanders is leaving Colorado for the NFL in this upcoming draft. He impressed a lot of NFL scouts at Colorado's recent Pro Day, according to reports.

Galko says Sanders is also interested in issues off the field. This includes philanthropic efforts like supporting hospitals and raising awareness to other public health issues.

“I get sensitive to him being a negative character guy. I think it is the complete opposite,” Galko added.

Sanders is considered a shoe-in to be one of the top five picks in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Shedeur Sanders had a great career at Colorado

Sanders is the son of legendary NFL player Deion Sanders. He played under his dad at both Jackson State and Colorado.

In 2024, Colorado had one of their most successful seasons in school history. Sanders threw for more than 4,000 yards and the Buffaloes won nine games. Colorado threatened to contend for a Big 12 championship in their first season in the league. A late-season loss to Kansas threw the Buffaloes out of the conference title game.

Sanders had a Robin to his Batman in Travis Hunter, a two-way star who won the Heisman Trophy. Although Sanders has his critics, there is no doubt that he has done a terrific job in college.

The NFL Draft begins on April 24. Colorado football fans will be watching closely to see where Sanders ends up.