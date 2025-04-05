While there were some positives to Shedeur Sanders's Pro Day, there were also some concerns from others. One of them was involving the Colorado football quarterback's hitches and double-taps in his workout.

Lot of double-taps and hitches from Shedeur today, NFL defenders close windows quickly, this was a concerning workout

April 4, 2025

It is a small part of his throwing motion, but one that still causes concern. However, people quickly came to Sanders's defense. One tweet read this.

“It amazes me that people like this have the platforms they have and 0 knowledge about the game🤣every QB pats the ball, literally every one, and every QB hitches, every route ran correlates to the QB’s drop based on rhythm.”

Even with the criticism, it has unfortunately flooded Sanders since he declared for the NFL Draft. The competition between he and Cam Ward has been intense.

Both quarterbacks could easily go No. 1 and No. 2 in the draft. Still, both have their positives and their negatives. For Sanders, he's one of the most accurate passers in the country.

He can get the ball downfield well, in addition to working extremely well in the short to intermediate range. There is more of a floor with Sanders than Ward.

Because of that though, people will find any way to try and nitpick his game, even people who haven't seen his mechanics.

Colorado football's Shedeur Sanders has skeptics

Regardless of the skeptics, he is either the first or second quarterback taken off of the board. In a light quarterback draft class though, that certainly helps his case.

Even Deion Sanders advocated for Shedeur Sanders in the NFL Draft. The Buffaloes head coach explained why the draft is “Shedeur's moment.”

Having that support from family, as well as respected people within the game is a major advantage. All the extra analysis is simply noise.

Either way, the draft will be here in a matter of weeks. Teams are ramping up interviews with Sanders and deciding where to take him.

For example, the Cleveland Browns met with the Colorado football quarterback ahead of the draft. They hold the No. 2 pick and could easily take him. After all, quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered an Achilles injury setback.

At the end of the day, the noise on social media doesn't seem to influence Sanders in the slightest. He knows what he needs to do, ahead of the draft.

Even with people nitpicking his game, he was one of the top quarterbacks in the country for a reason. Furthermore, he'll be one of the highest draft picks for a reason as well.