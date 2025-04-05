Former Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders is getting tons of interest from NFL teams. Some of those teams sent scouts and personnel to watch Sanders perform at the school's Pro Day. Sanders reportedly impressed those scouts, per ESPN NFL insiders.

“Catching up with Sanders after the showcase, I thought his poise and confidence shined through. The task of being a young quarterback on a potentially bad NFL roster is daunting, but he is willing to embrace the challenge,” ESPN's Field Yates wrote.

All 32 NFL teams had representatives at the event. One team, the Cleveland Browns, even brought its owner Jimmy Haslam to watch.

All those people certainly got to see a show from Sanders.

“What stood out to me was his downfield accuracy,” Yates added. “He drove the football and gave his receivers a chance on every pass.”

Sanders and his former teammate Travis Hunter are both expected to be drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. Some insiders believe the two could be the top two picks overall.

Multiple NFL teams see what Shedeur Sanders did for Colorado

Sanders had an excellent season playing for Colorado. He led the Buffaloes to a 9-win season, which was success the program had not seen in years. Sanders also threw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns.

The Colorado quarterback made some excellent throws down-field all season. In one of his most memorable performances, Sanders threw for a whopping 438 yards and five touchdowns in a 52-0 blowout win against Oklahoma State.

Colorado football finished their first season playing in the Big 12 Conference. Sanders and his teammate Hunter were both contenders for the Heisman Trophy. Hunter ended up winning the prestigious award.

The star Colorado quarterback has met with several NFL teams since his college season ended. The New York Giants had a productive meeting with Sanders in the last few months. Cleveland is clearly in play, as the team's owner was in attendance to watch the gunslinger work.

One area where Sanders may need to improve is in his ability to evade pressure. Sanders took a lot of sacks at Colorado, including 10 total sacks in his final two games. While the quarterback wasn't playing with the best offensive line in Boulder, he must find ways to avoid hits in the NFL.

The NFL Draft begins on April 24. It would be surprising if Sanders was still on the board after the first round.