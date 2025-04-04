As one of the top quarterbacks of the 2025 NFL Draft, Shedeur Sanders comes with question marks as a prospect. The belief is that Cam Ward will be the first quarterback selected, but Shedeur is right there in that conversation. Although some fathers might struggle with preparing their son to be a franchise quarterback in the NFL, Deion doesn't feel like Shedeur Sanders needs NFL Draft advice anymore. In fact, Deion is confident that Shedeur was built for this moment.

“I don't need to give [Shedeur Sanders] advice at this point, man,” Deion said via the NFL on ESPN account on X. “C'mon, he's been bred for this. He's been trained for this. He's a darned Sanders. That comes with ridicule and ignorance … but we're built for this.

“If there's anybody built for this moment, built to go to a team that's really not good and take it to the next level, it's [Shedeur Sanders]. And to the two best-qualified players to go to organizations or franchises, and adapt and make sure they're successful, it's he and Travis Hunter. They've done it.”

Love him or hate him, Deion Sanders will always be the most vocally confident person in any room he enters. If he isn't, he's up there.

And when looking at Deion compared to his son Shedeur, it's safe to say the apple doesn't fall from the tree, which is what Deion meant when he said, “He's a darned Sanders.” While some people might laugh at the overconfident nature of Deion and Shedeur Sanders, it's nothing new to them.

Whether during Deion's time in college or the pros as a player, or Shedeur's time between the Jackson State and Colorado football programs, the Sanders hardly ever doubt themselves.

It could be a quality that NFL teams want from their incoming rookie quarterback, but there's a fine line. Players like Baker Mayfield, Aaron Rodgers, and even Caleb Williams have all caught flak for their competitive nature that strikes some fans as cockiness.

Regardless of what fans want to call it, Deion isn't worried about his son Shedeur Sanders navigating the 2025 NFL Draft process. As a born Sanders, it's in Shedeur's DNA to be a competitor. And as he looks upon his NFL future, his father sees nothing but greatness ahead of him.