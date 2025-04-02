UCLA football lured 30 different NFL teams to the Los Angeles region Wednesday. All to check out prized linebacker Carson Schwesinger ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Bruins star wound up drawing the most interest from the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants out of the NFC East contingent that attended.

The athletic and hard-nosed LB helped bring scouts, executives, even linebacker coaches over to his workout. Schwesinger even brought the NFL personnel over at his high school alma mater Oaks Christian High in Westlake Village.

UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger held his pro day at Oaks Christian School, where he played in high school, this morning. 30 NFL teams were represented and five NFL linebacker coaches were there. UCLA LB Kain Medrano and USC LB Mason Cobb also took part in select drills. pic.twitter.com/cZZ2utPqzR — Haley Sawyer (@haleymsawyer) April 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed the two NFC East teams as among those spending extra time with him.

“He met privately with the LB coaches for Dallas, the Giants and [New Orleans] Saints,” Schefter shared via X. “He did position drills, jumped 10’7 on the broad, and ran in the 6.9’s (3-cone) and 4.1’s (20 yd shuttle).”

Schefter included the Denver Broncos as another team that flew to L.A. to watch him. Schwesinger joins Kain Medrano as potential draft picks from the UCLA LB room. And Medrano drew his own NFL attention at the NFL Combine by running 4.46. Schwesinger, however, is the more heralded and intriguing prospect out of Westwood.

UCLA defender drawing attention ahead of NFL Draft

The Moorpark, Ca., native is a quintessential underdog story ahead of draft weekend.

Schwesinger first arrived to the UCLA campus as a walk-on defender. He starred for the private school powerhouse in Westlake Village — the same place that produced high-profile Bruins commit Bo Calvert. Schwesinger, however, went unranked by national recruiting outlets and heard little from college football coaches on the recruiting trail. He also had to navigate through the COVID-19 era as a 2021 graduate.

But he leaves UCLA earning All-American honors. And he delivered the production in his first season as a starter last year. Schwesinger piled a Big Ten Conference best 90 solo tackles. He even delivered nine stops behind the line of scrimmage. Schwesinger is lauded for his speed and range, including on Cover 2 looks.

you won't see many LBs run as much as Carson Schwesinger (#49) did at UCLA. A real highlight of his game is watching him as the pole runner on UCLA's cover 2 looks. pic.twitter.com/wEV7uzuNhb — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) March 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Bruins star is described as a “human bloodhound” by NFL Network draft expert Lance Zierlein. The draft analyst includes play recognition and instincts as Schwesinger's biggest strengths. He's now projected to continue UCLA's 12-year streak of producing a draft pick.