UCLA football lured 30 different NFL teams to the Los Angeles region Wednesday. All to check out prized linebacker Carson Schwesinger ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Bruins star wound up drawing the most interest from the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants out of the NFC East contingent that attended.

The athletic and hard-nosed LB helped bring scouts, executives, even linebacker coaches over to his workout. Schwesinger even brought the NFL personnel over at his high school alma mater Oaks Christian High in Westlake Village.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed the two NFC East teams as among those spending extra time with him.

“He met privately with the LB coaches for Dallas, the Giants and [New Orleans] Saints,” Schefter shared via X. “He did position drills, jumped 10’7 on the broad, and ran in the 6.9’s (3-cone) and 4.1’s (20 yd shuttle).”

Schefter included the Denver Broncos as another team that flew to L.A. to watch him. Schwesinger joins Kain Medrano as potential draft picks from the UCLA LB room. And Medrano drew his own NFL attention at the NFL Combine by running 4.46. Schwesinger, however, is the more heralded and intriguing prospect out of Westwood.

UCLA defender drawing attention ahead of NFL Draft 

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors wide receiver Pofele Ashlock (5) leaps over UCLA Bruins linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against the UCLA Bruins at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images
The Moorpark, Ca., native is a quintessential underdog story ahead of draft weekend.

Schwesinger first arrived to the UCLA campus as a walk-on defender. He starred for the private school powerhouse in Westlake Village — the same place that produced high-profile Bruins commit Bo Calvert. Schwesinger, however, went unranked by national recruiting outlets and heard little from college football coaches on the recruiting trail. He also had to navigate through the COVID-19 era as a 2021 graduate.

But he leaves UCLA earning All-American honors. And he delivered the production in his first season as a starter last year. Schwesinger piled a Big Ten Conference best 90 solo tackles. He even delivered nine stops behind the line of scrimmage. Schwesinger is lauded for his speed and range, including on Cover 2 looks.

The Bruins star is described as a “human bloodhound” by NFL Network draft expert Lance Zierlein. The draft analyst includes play recognition and instincts as Schwesinger's biggest strengths. He's now projected to continue UCLA's 12-year streak of producing a draft pick.