The biggest stunner at the 2025 NFL Combine belongs to UCLA football. One defender who entered Lucas Oil Stadium without much draft hype wound up turning heads. All thanks to his final 40-yard dash time.

Linebacker Kain Medrano blazed his 40 in 4.46. That mark not only made him the fastest linebacker in Indianapolis. But Medrano turned in the fastest time in day one of the event.

Medrano, again, brought no scrutinized pre-draft attention to Indy. Carson Schwesinger garnered the most draft praise out of Westwood, with some draft experts projecting a possible late first round value. Schwesinger, though, didn't compete in the 40 as he dealt with a hamstring ailment.

Medrano became the Bruin who showed his wheels. And sparked plenty of attention and praise.

UCLA LB hit other marks at NFL Combine

Medrano pulled off more than a sub 4.5 time in the 40. He topped the 22 mph mark, per Jaime Eisner of The Draft Network. Medrano became one of 11 prospects who scaled that speed limit.

But there's more to Medrano, as noted by draft analysis Dane Brugler of The Athletic. Medrano developed his work ethic through a 1,500-acre field and a rare hobby of his from kindergarten.

“LB Kain Medrano developed his work ethic growing up on his family's 1,500-acre cattle farm. He was competing in rodeo in kindergarten,” Brugler revealed. “He already had draftable grades from teams, but the 4.46 40-yard dash locks it in.”

Medrano shares one thing in common with his heralded LB teammate Schwesinger: He's his own underdog story. Schwesinger started his career as a walk-on. Medrano became a sixth-year senior but with only two years of starting experiencing. He became another who had to wait his turn to deliver dynamic plays for the Bruins defense.

The Pueblo, Colorado native leaves putting together his finest season yet. Medrano delivered 72 total tackles, 50 solo stops, four pass breakups and forced three fumbles. He also picked off two passes and scored one defensive touchdown. Now, Medrano owns the fastest combine time out of the current class of rookies heading into the NFL.