Following its loss to Miami in the College Football Playoff, nobody knows what is in store for Ole Miss. All head coach Pete Golding knows is how grateful and happy he is for star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.

While it has been a wild ride for the 41-year-old coach, he has been in Oxford for Chambliss' entire run with the team, watching the former Division II quarterback grow into one of the biggest stars in college football. After the season-ending loss, he let all his emotions out to air his thoughts after potentially coaching Chambliss for one final game.

“I've had a soft spot for him since he got here 'cause he's a D2 boy,” Golding said, via FOX. “For a guy like that to come with one year to the SEC with an offense that was already in place, with a guy that had already signed to be the franchise guy, it showed his confidence in himself. When he first got here, you didn't even hear him; you just saw him. You saw him with his head down, working his a** off.

“Then you start seeing people gravitate to him, and they wanted to be around him 'cause he works his butt off and he was a good teammate… It's just awesome to see good things happening to good people… He's kind of set a precedent here within one year that's going to be pretty hard to match.”

Golding's love for Chambliss being a “D2 boy” comes from his own roots at the Division II program, Delta State. The first-year head coach played safety for the Statesmen before immediately transitioning to coaching upon graduating.

Chambliss has confirmed that he wants to return to Ole Miss in 2026, but he still needs the NCAA to approve his waiver for another year of eligibility. His recent performances, however, have bolstered his NFL Draft stock, should he decide to go that route.