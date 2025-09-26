Dante Moore is winning over Duck Nation. Now the talented College Football Transfer Portal quarterback can really become the toast of Oregon football. All by beating Penn State Saturday.

The UCLA transfer and former five-star enters Beaver Stadium preparing for his biggest test yet. Penn State will be thinking about its failed chance to claim the Big Ten title from last season's conference newcomer. Now Moore gets the opportunity to make a statement Dillon Gabriel pulled off one year ago.

Oregon versus Penn State earns the primetime spotlight and will draw millions of viewers in. Moore now gets his biggest conference test yet since his arrival to Eugene.

Will Moore go off on the Nittany Lions? Time for some bold predictions ahead of the massive showdown.

Penn State DC becomes toughest one yet for Dante Moore

The dual-threat passer has never faced a defense like this one — one led by a past national champion. And a unit ranked in the top 10.

Jim Knowles is scheming up attack pursuits on Moore. He helped create aggressive attacks one year ago against the likes of Quinn Ewers, Riley Leonard and even Gabriel during the Rose Bowl. Knowles' coaching helped propel Ohio State to the national title in the 2024 season.

Knowles obviously isn't dealing with a short-to-intermediate passing threat this time in Moore. The veteran defensive coordinator, though, is bound to rollout a plan similar to the ones he manifested against the trio of playoff quarterbacks.

Knowles will adjust then come after Moore, even if the QB breaks off one big play.

Moore must turn to quick timing here

Knowles and PSU head coach James Franklin want to take away the big play element versus Oregon. Last season's Nittany Lions team failed to bottle the explosives during the conference title game.

Moore, though, can turn to offensive coordinator Will Stein for more quick timing throws.

Penn State will play up to three high safeties to prevent the chunk plays. Moore, though, can counter with screens and more short-area throws.

Moore must get that element going off the bat, though, to open up this Ducks offense. Especially getting Dakorien Moore going there.

Moore, Oregon need to rely on defense for this game

The running/throwing threat is simply too talented to settle for negative or zero total yards. He'll flash his moments and find a way while leaning into Stein.

But it's head coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon defense who must bail him out of this contest.

Penn State is loaded on its offensive side — from quarterback Drew Allar to his transfer duo of Trebor Pena and Kyron Hudson. Then there's the vaunted backfield featuring Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen.

Lanning and his DC Tosh Lupoi need to do their part in drawing up a plan limiting the yards too. Moore looks due for one of his more boring statistical games yet facing the veteran Knowles' defense.

Moore will earn a chance to pursue the conference title with Oregon. But they take a bump in the road by falling to Penn State Saturday.