The famous Toomer's Corner tradition broke a Guinness World Record thanks to New York Giants legend Eli Manning with the help of former Auburn football star Bo Nix.

Manning filmed an episode of his Eli's Places show in Toomer's Corner, rolling it with 3,000 rolls of toilet paper, which set the world record. Fans of Auburn know that this is a tradition done by fans of the team after their sports victories.

According to The Plainsman's report, Manning appeared around 5:00 pm. He greeted fans and signed autographs before the event started.

“This is special. This is unbelievable,” said Manning. “I know we have a lot of incoming freshmen that are here today. This will be, kind of, your first official rolling of Toomer's Corner as a student here at Auburn, so I'm excited for that.”

He was not alone. Manning was also joined by Patrick and Bo Nix, who both formerly played football at Auburn (Bo transferred to Oregon).

“[The governor has] got an official plaque, so we're setting the record,” Manning promised. “It'll be a great day. This is a thrill for one of the great traditions in college football, the rolling of Toomer's Corner. I know y'all will have many more opportunities to do it this year, so this is just the first of many, especially for you freshmen out there.”

Manning has been making the rounds recently. He was just seen at Fanatics Fest, taking down Tom Brady during his WWE-style entrance. Manning also appeared as a panelist during the event.

What is Toomer's Corner in Auburn?

Per The Plainsman's report, Toomer's Corner is at the intersection of College Street and Magnolia Avenue. It is named after one of their former halfbacks, Sheldon L. Toomer, who was also the mayor of Auburn in 1918.

Toomer was part of Auburn's first football team in 1892. Additionally, he founded Toomer's Drugs in 1896 after his playing career.