The USC Trojans landed their first commitment for the 2028 class on Friday, as four-star wide receiver Roye Oliver III announced his decision, giving Lincoln Riley his first pledge in the class. The Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton prospect chose USC over a long list of offers that included Alabama, Oregon, Texas, UCLA, Arizona, and Arizona State after being recruited by the Trojans for more than a year.

Oliver is ranked as high as No. 29 overall and No. 7 wide receiver according to Rivals Industry Rankings, while also checking in at No. 43 overall and No. 9 at his position in the 247Sports Composite. He is also listed as the No. 2 player in Arizona.

He's been highly productive at Hamilton High School from the very start. As a freshman, Oliver recorded 43 receptions for 861 yards and 11 touchdowns, earning MaxPreps Freshman All-American honors. He took it to another level as a sophomore, finishing with 92 catches for 1,839 yards and 29 receiving touchdowns, amounting to 31 scores. That performance earned him MaxPreps National Sophomore Player of the Year and Gatorade Arizona Player of the Year honors. He was also selected for the 2027 Navy All-American Bowl.

USC's pursuit included multiple visits, including a game-day trip in October and a March practice at the Coliseum. Receivers coach Chad Savage played an influential role, building on his reputation for recruiting talented athletes since arriving in 2025. Savage previously helped land multiple blue-chip pass-catchers in the 2026 class and has been crucial in building relationships with top West Coast prospects.

Oliver's commitment continues the Trojans momentum after signing the No. 1 class in 2026 and building a top-10 group in 2027. He could also reclassify to 2027, potentially joining current receiver commits Quentin Hale and Eli Woodard.