Four-star linebacker and 2027 class member Colton McKibben has officially committed to the UCLA Bruins. A 6-foot-3, 215–225 pound prospect out of Carlsbad, New Mexico, McKibben chose the Bruins over a range of programs, including the likes of the TCU Horned Frogs, the Colorado Buffaloes and the Arizona Wildcats, per ON3.

“I’m home! 4’s up baby,” he said about the move.

McKibben had also received offers from programs such as Michigan, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Stanford, Washington, and others, with a total of 20 scholarship offers. Rated the No. 1 overall prospect in New Mexico and a top-20 linebacker nationally, McKibben ranks around No. 220–298 overall nationally across composite rankings. He posted 111 total tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble, and 2 fumble recoveries during his 2025 junior season, following a 95-tackle sophomore campaign with 11.5 TFL and 2+ sacks.

Across two seasons, he has accumulated 206 tackles and 19.5 tackles for loss. His junior year campaign saw Carlsbad reach the New Mexico 6A state quarterfinals. McKibben also boasts of a multi-sports portfolio.

He has recorded 11.30 seconds in the 100 meters, alongside a 51-foot, 5-inch shot put throw, and participates in powerlifting. McKibben is UCLA’s third commit from the 2027 class after wide receiver Michael Farinas and linebacker Mike Davis Jr. The former praised head coach Bob Chesney after committing to the move, per Yahoo Sports.

“Honestly I love the culture that coach Chesney is bringing to the program. Coach Chesney is a proven winner and I know he’s going to bring that to UCLA. Everyone in the program wants to win and that’s something I want to be a part of. They’re building something special so I’m very excited to be a Bruin.”

UCLA’s 2026 recruiting class ranked No. 67 nationally, placing near the bottom of the Big Ten standings. Regardless, McKibben had previously taken visits to TCU and SMU and attended games at Arizona State and Oklahoma.