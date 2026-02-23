Miami (FL) football looks ready to create a Central Coast of California following with Darian Mensah there. Turns out a past friend of his from Mensah's home region is going from the 805 to the 305. Even flipping out of Colorado to join Mensah after the portal drama involving him.

Takai Azziz of Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria joined the Hurricanes Saturday. The 6-foot-3 cornerback was still available via the College Football Transfer Portal after completing his junior college eligibility.

Azziz is more than just a JUCO talent crossing over to “The U,” though. He and Mensah share at St. Joseph High School connection — located 10 minutes south of Hancock.

The newest member of the Hurricanes spoke exclusively with ClutchPoints about his decision to join the ‘Canes.

Was Darian Mensah a deciding factor for new Miami DB's decision?

Mensah indeed played a key role in Azziz's commitment — plus reason why he decided against heading to Boulder.

“Yes of course. Darian is one my best friends — my brother,” Azziz told ClutchPoints. “I was originally getting ready to commit to Colorado when Darian entered the portal.”

The stars aligned perfectly for Azziz and Mensah to link up once again.

“Glory be to God, the stars aligned and we get to ball together next season,” he said. “For the two of us this is really a dream come true—something we talked about back in high school.”

Both became breakout stars for the Knights — with Azziz catching from Mensah as a towering wideout option. Although Azziz took a different route compared to his former QB.

Mensah first landed at Tulane out of high school before transferring to Duke amid accepting an $8 million NIL deal. Azziz chose to play for the JUCO best known for helping produce John Madden, Gunther Cunningham and in later years, Cameron Artis-Payne.

But he established himself as one of the state's top lockdown CBs with 12 pass breakups and two pick sixes as proof. His film landed in the office of Mario Cristobal and the ‘Canes staff.

“Very easy going and approachable coaches. All like minded,” Azziz said of the Miami coaches. “All very happy and friendly but I could tell they all had the edge or that ‘switch' to them.”

He's heading to a DB unit that watched Bryce Fitzgerald breakout as a freshman and will now face his old QB in practices.