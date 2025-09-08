Florida's loss to South Florida has reignited questions about Billy Napier's future in Gainesville, with many fans wondering how much it would cost to buy out his contract.

After signing a $51.8 million deal in 2021, Napier would be owed roughly $20.4 million if fired now, including half within the first 30 days of termination, per ESPN's Mark Schlabach. The setback against USF was particularly damaging, given Florida's preseason optimism following a strong finish to 2024.

Instead of taking a step forward, the Florida Gators dropped to 1-1 for the fourth consecutive season and now face a brutal slate that includes LSU, Miami, Texas, and Texas A&M in the coming weeks.

Despite the pressure, Napier made clear after the defeat that he is not relinquishing play-calling duties. As reported by Nick Kosko of On3, Napier confirmed Monday he remains the primary play caller and has ”given no thought” to changing that role.

The Florida football team produced 355 total yards against the Bulls and dominated time of possession, but missed opportunities proved costly. Florida settled for three field goals, committed 11 penalties for 103 yards, and watched D.J. Lagway's efficient stat line (23-of-33, 222 yards, one TD, one INT) fail to translate into consistent points.

”When a guy does something like that, he’s compromising the team,” Napier said of Brendan Bett's late ejection for spitting, one of several moments that undercut Florida's effort.

Criticism has been sharp. ESPN's Paul Finebaum said the USF defeat ”completely blew it” for Napier, calling it ”the beginning of the end” during his McElroy and Cubelic appearance. The sentiment reflects a wider frustration in Gainesville; fans believe Napier's teams are repeating the same errors in discipline, game management, and execution.

With his record now sitting at 20-20 overall and 10-14 in SEC play, patience is wearing thin.

Whether Napier can stabilize the Florida Gators may come down to the next four weeks. Facing three top-10 opponents in that span, the Florida football team's margin for error is gone. The buyout makes a quick firing costly, but if the losses pile up, financial considerations may not be enough to save him.