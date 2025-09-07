Following a four-game winning streak to end 2024, hopes were very high for the Florida football team. Head coach Billy Napier was heading into year four of his effort to rebuild the Florida football program from scratch. Sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway had sparked the hopes of the Gators fanbase. After their Week 1 55-0 drubbing of Long Island, the USF Bulls visited Gainesville for the programs' Week 2 matchup. After a heartbreaking 18-16 loss to the Bulls, ESPN's Mark Schlabach discussed Napier's current situation and how much it would take to fire the head coach.

“The loss will surely put more pressure on Napier, whose teams are 20-20 in his four seasons,” wrote Schlabach. “Florida started 1-1 for the fourth straight season and its schedule is going to get even more treacherous with four straight games against ranked foes: at No. 3 LSU, at No. 5 Miami, home against No. 7 Texas and at No. 19 Texas A&M. The Gators would owe Napier a $20.4 million buyout if he's fired, including 50% in the first 30 days of his termination.”

So, Napier would be owed $10.2 million if the school fired him tomorrow. While it was known that the USF game would be a tougher matchup that Long Island, many expected the Florida football team to defeat the visiting Bulls. However, it was clear that Napier's offensive plan limited Lagway throughout Saturday's loss. The Gators were severely undisciplined, especially with two late defensive penalties helping USF on their game-winning drive. Now, the Florida football program faces four straight matchups against ranked opponents, starting with their SEC opener at third-ranked LSU next Saturday. Can Napier get his team back on track before then?

Florida football could have another arduous season ahead of them

Following their road trip to Death Valley next Saturday, another road trip to fifth-ranked Miami occurs in two weeks. This will be after USF plays the Hurricanes. It's certainly possible that the Bulls also defeat Miami, since they've lost quite of a bit of talent from last year's team. If USF is victorious, then it will make Florida football's loss a little more bearable.

Still, the result is unacceptable. Yes, USF is considered to be one of the best Group of Six teams in the country. But the Florida football team had SEC title aspirations, if not more. Now, in order to get to that level, they'll need to beat LSU, Miami, seven-ranked Texas and 19th-ranked Texas A&M to even have a shot. No pressure, Coach Napier.