The Detroit Lions are no longer the NFL’s lovable underdog. They’ve become one of the league’s most formidable franchises, having transformed years of heartbreak into sustained success. Coming off a 15-2 season that restored pride to Detroit and ignited belief across the fan base, expectations are now at a historic high. Yet, they've seen coaching turnover, roster changes, and a difficult schedule looming. As such, the 2025 Lions enter the season carrying both the weight of promise and the threat of regression. That blend of talent and uncertainty makes them one of the most fascinating teams to watch this fall.

Lions’ 2025 season preview

The Lions’ 2025 preseason is nearing its end, with roster cuts updated as of August 26 signaling the final stretch of decisions. The team opened its slate with the Hall of Fame Game earlier this month and has finished its exhibition schedule. Detroit went 1-3 in preseason. They lost to the Chargers, Dolphins, and Texans, while notching their lone win against the Falcons. Still, oddsmakers remain bullish on the Lions' outlook, pegging them as NFC North favorites with one of the conference’s highest projected win totals.

On the flip side, this year feels like a turning point. The Lions lost both offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. That creates uncertainty on the sidelines. They also saw the interior of their offensive line take a hit with the retirement of longtime center Frank Ragnow and the departure of veteran guard Kevin Zeitler in free agency. That leaves rookie play-callers in key roles. Kelvin Sheppard will handle defensive play-calling for the first time, while John Morton returns to an offensive coordinator role he hasn’t held since 2017. Combine those changes with more outdoor games on the schedule, and the Lions face a steeper climb to replicate last season’s 15-2 record. Among playoff teams, Detroit may be the most vulnerable to regression despite its talent.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the three bold predictions for the Detroit Lions in the 2025 NFL season.

Lions will win no more than 12 games

Walking things back feels inevitable after the Lions’ meteoric 15-win campaign in 2024. Losing Johnson and Glenn removes two architects of their success. Replicating that kind of dominance with new play-callers will be no small feat, and the Lions’ schedule is hardly forgiving. With seven road games against playoff teams from a year ago, Detroit is unlikely to match its lofty win total.

Of course, context is important. Regression to, say, 12 wins isn’t exactly a collapse. It’s a reflection of the high bar the Lions themselves set. This remains an immensely talented roster, with Aidan Hutchinson anchoring the defense and an offensive arsenal featuring Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Sam LaPorta. The offensive line will look younger, too, with Christian Mahogany and Tate Ratledge stepping in at guard. That said, their development will be critical to sustaining offensive balance. Even if the Lions don’t match last season’s record, 12 wins would keep them among the NFC’s elite.

Goff slows down production

Jared Goff was outstanding in 2024. He delivered 4,629 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, and the second-best completion percentage in the NFL at 72.4 percent. His steady play was the backbone of Detroit’s division crown. As such, he earned fifth place in MVP voting. However, repeating those numbers in 2025 will be difficult. With Johnson no longer designing and calling plays, Goff must now mesh with Morton, a seasoned but relatively untested play-caller in today’s league.

The concern isn’t just stylistic. It's also about trajectory. Goff ended last season on a sour note. He threw three interceptions and completed under 60 percent of his passes in a playoff defeat that left questions lingering. Without Johnson’s tailored schemes, Goff may revert to the inconsistency that plagued his earlier career. Morton’s success in Denver with Bo Nix won’t necessarily translate to Goff. The latter's game depends more on timing and precision than mobility and improvisation. A dip in production feels likely, even if Goff remains a capable leader for Detroit’s offense.

Lions still win NFC North

Despite the looming challenges, the Lions are still the class of the NFC North. The Packers are rebuilding around Jordan Love, the Bears remain unproven despite flashy additions, and the Vikings are searching for long-term answers at quarterback. Even with new coordinators and a tougher schedule, Detroit’s talent edge and continuity at head coach give them the upper hand. Dan Campbell’s culture also provides stability at a time when play-calling roles are in flux.

The return of Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport bolsters the defensive front, which should help offset any schematic growing pains. On offense, Goff still has one of the league’s most dynamic supporting casts. Detroit may experience turbulence along the way, but its foundation is too strong to cede divisional control. Even if the Lions take a step back, they’re still positioned to host playoff games come January.

Looking ahead

The 2025 season will test whether the Lions’ rise was a one-year surge or the start of something more sustainable. Expect fewer wins, a dip in Goff’s gaudy production, and growing pains from new coordinators. Yet, also expect this team to hold firm atop the NFC North. The Lions’ identity won’t vanish because of change.

Detroit may not reach the 15-win mountaintop again, but it can prove in 2025 that it belongs among the NFL’s perennial contenders. The question isn’t whether the Lions are good enough to win. It's whether they can keep evolving when the league finally has answers for them.