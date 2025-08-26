The New Mexico Lobos have a daunting task ahead of them when they travel to Ann Arbor Saturday to take on the Michigan Wolverines. The Big Ten powerhouse never makes things easy for non-conference or Big Ten opponents to prepare because they don't release a two-deep depth chart in the days ahead of the game.

We have our first official two-deep for @UNMLoboFB vs. Michigan, which of course doesn’t produce a two-deep. This works. #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/UCoePncCSS — New Mexico Lobos (@UNMLOBOS) August 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Lobos are trying to build a program under first-year head coach Jason Eck, and they are 34.5-point underdogs against Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines. Surely releasing the depth chart would not hurt Michigan in this encounter.

However, Moore is following through on the practice started by former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. It resulted in Michigan winning the national championship two years ago, and Moore sees no reason to change it.

While the Lobos are long shots in this game, they displayed quite a sense of humor. Since the Wolverines are not offering a depth chart, the Lobos made up one of their own.

Instead of filling out the two-deep with their own players, the Lobos “imaginary” depth chart includes multiple Hollywood figures.

The offense is listed as the Tom Hanks division and includes Forrest Gump, Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger and Carl Hanratty from Catch Me if You Can and Jimmy Dujggan from A League of Their Own.

The defense is listed at the Tom Cruise division and includes Jack Reacher, Lt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell from Top Gun and Jerry McGuire

The special teams is the Leonardo DiCaprio Division and includes Jack Dawson from The Titanic and Billy Costigan from The Departed.

New Mexico will have their hands filled

When Michigan and New Mexico meet Saturday night, head coach Jason Eck and the Lobos will be emphasizing their defense. That was Eck's strength that allowed him to become a first-year head coach and his players must limit the Wolverines if they want to keep the game from turning into a runaway.

New Mexico will try to establish their own running game when the Lobos have the ball. Their top weapon will be Scottre Humphrey, who has transferred from Montana State. He rushed for 1,386 yards a year ago and averaged an impressive 7.0 yards per carry.

Linebacker Dimitri Johnson is one of the top players on the defensive side of the ball. He registered 77 tackles a year ago and he also had 2 sacks and 3 tackles for loss.