The Michigan football team is getting ready to rock and roll as the 2025 season is just days away. Earlier this week, head coach Sherrone Moore finally revealed who will be starting at quarterback for the Wolverines against New Mexico. True freshman Bryce Underwood won the starting job, and he will lead Michigan this season. Underwood was the No. 1 player in the 2025 recruiting class, and he went to high school just outside of Ann Arbor. He committed to the program last November, and less than a year later, he is the team's starting QB.

Last year, the Michigan football team had one of the worst offenses in the country, and the QB position was a big reason why. After JJ McCarthy left for the NFL, the Wolverines didn't bring in any transfers, and there just wasn't any talent left in the QB room. Michigan knew that the problem needed to be fixed if they wanted to return to elite status, and the Wolverines went out and got a guy with a future just as bright as any other QB in college football.

Bryce Underwood is a true freshman, and with that, there are going to be growing pains. Prospects like Underwood don't come around often, but adjusting from MHSAA football to the Big Ten won't be easy. Still, it's impossible not to be incredibly excited about his debut. Underwood stands at 6'4″, and he is just under 210 lbs. He is mobile, and his arm strength is as good as it gets. In terms of building an elite QB, he has every single trait. Now he just needs to put it all together.

After last year's QB debacle, Michigan football fans are ecstatic to see Bryce Underwood play for the Michigan football team. The Wolverines open the season on Saturday at home under the lights against New Mexico. Before Underwood makes his Michigan debut, let's go over some predictions for his 2025 season.

Bryce Underwood will throw for over 3,000 yards

While this might not seem like a ton of passing yards, it would be a lot for a Michigan QB given the style of football that the team plays. It would especially be a lot considering that Underwood is only a true freshman. To put things into perspective, JJ McCarthy did not throw for over 3,000 yards in any season at Michigan, and he was a top-10 NFL Draft pick. The Wolverines typically don't need to rely on their QBs to do too much because of their bruising run game, but Underwood is going to be too good to take the ball out of his hands. Michigan is going to use its star.

Bryce Underwood will beat Ohio State

Every game on the schedule is important for Michigan, but none are bigger than The Game. The Wolverines have taken down rival Ohio State four years in a row now, and they are hoping to make it five straight this year. Every Michigan player and coach is judged on their success vs. the Buckeyes. If Underwood wants to be a Michigan legend, he needs to take down Ohio State. Last year, Michigan won The Game as 20-point underdogs on the road. The Buckeyes have a huge Michigan problem right now, and they have to come to Ann Arbor this year. Underwood will help the Wolverines get it done again.

Bryce Underwood will lead Michigan to the CFP

After making the College Football Playoff three years in a row, the Wolverines failed to qualify last year. However, the missing piece for the team was a QB. With a player like Bryce Underwood under center, the Michigan football team probably does end up making the CFP last year. With Underwood, the team will be back. The target for regular season wins for the Wolverines is 10. A 10-2 record should get them in. Michigan has some tricky road tests against Oklahoma, Nebraska and USC, and then Ohio State at home is obviously also a challenge. Those appear to be the four hardest games on the schedule, so if Michigan can take care of business in the other eight and win at least two of those, it should be back in the CFP. Underwood can help make that happen.

The Bryce Underwood era is about to begin. Buckle up, Michigan football fans.