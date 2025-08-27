With just nine days left until the 2025-26 NFL season kicks off in the City of Brotherly Love, teams are making their final adjustments before embarking on what they hope is a successful campaign. Expectations vary around the league, but there should be a sense of urgency emanating from all 32 front offices. Although organizations will remain active participants in the free agent and trade markets, they made most of their personnel-based decisions on Tuesday, also known as roster cut day.

Players flooded into the waiver wire after squads shrunk down to the mandatory 53-man limit, a process that had to conclude by 4 p.m. ET. It is obviously tough for the athletes themselves, who must now pack their bags and seek employment elsewhere, but many fans are also disappointed after getting attached to training camp standouts or savvy veterans.

Welcome beginnings can sometimes follow bitter endings, however. No, I am not as corny as I sound.

There are a few individuals in particular who should get another chance to prove themselves. Some might even say they shouldn't have been released in the first place. As the dust settles, now is the perfect time to break down the five biggest surprises from the last round of roster cuts. There are some blasts from the past and inconsistent youngsters, but all of these guys seemingly stood a decent chance at keeping their current uniform.

Seahawks part ways with Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Marquez Valdes-Scantling has had to reestablish himself as a competent deep threat throughout his seven-year NFL career, and now he must do so again after the Seattle Seahawks decided there was no room for him in their wide receiver corps. The 2018 fifth-round draft pick is no game-wrecker, but considering he signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the NFC West squad in March, his departure is quite notable.

What made the move even more unexpected is that the Seahawks do not boast much depth behind Pro Bowler Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Super Bowl 56 MVP Cooper Kupp. Rookie Tory Horton, a fifth-rounder out of Colorado State and Nevada, clearly showed management enough despite injuring his ankle in the second preseason game. Valdes-Scantling should land on his feet. Perhaps an old employer will come calling.

The two-time Super Bowl champion underwhelmed with the Buffalo Bills during the 2024-25 campaign, but he enjoyed a midseason surge after joining the New Orleans Saints. He recorded 17 receptions for 385 yards and four touchdowns in eight games with them. Given the uncertainty surrounding the team, a reunion makes sense. Even if he does not return to The Big Easy, the 30-year-old could still provide reinforcements this year.

Chargers cut veteran DB Tony Jefferson

The Los Angeles Chargers devastatingly lost left tackle Rashawn Slater to a season-ending knee injury and are under immense pressure to perform in the playoffs after last year's Wild Card Weekend fiasco. In other words, this franchise needs stability. Apparently, and surprisingly, safety Tony Jefferson does not fit LA's vision for the upcoming campaign.

The 33-year-old may have some wear-and-tear on him — dealt with injury issues and retired in 2023 before making a comeback the next year — but he was dependable in coverage and run defense in his lone season with the Chargers. The undrafted talent out of Oklahoma did what was asked of him –spent time on both the main roster and practice squad — and offered viable contributions in the secondary.

Jefferson posted 17 solo tackles in eight games (started four) last season. Solid safety play can be hard to come by, so one would expect him to get a roster slot somewhere else.

Steelers move on from Beanie Bishop

When the Pittsburgh Steelers acquired three-time All-Pro Jalen Ramsey in a stunning trade with the Miami Dolphins this summer, cornerback Beanie Bishop immediately found himself in a vulnerable situation. Even so, the undrafted All-American made plays and flashed promise at nickelback during his rookie season. He totaled four interceptions, including two against new Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but that was not enough to buy him another year in the land of Black and Gold.

While some fans will argue that those picks were more due to favorable circumstances rather than Bishop's instincts, perhaps the coaching staff would have been wise to give the former West Virginia star a second year to solidify himself as a true ball-hawk.

Unfortunately, though, Bishop's 5-foot-9 frame and lack of positional versatility put him in a tough spot. Pittsburgh opted to place its faith elsewhere, allowing the gritty slot corner to walk out the door and into the waiver wire. Once again, this underdog will need to show teams that he can play bigger than his size and help them win games.

Diontae Johnson's free fall continues

When a guy plays on three different teams in a single campaign, there is certainly possibility he will end up on the move again. But when taking account of how murky the Cleveland Browns' offense is in 2025, it was reasonable to assume that Diontae Johnson would survive cut day. Alas, the 29-year-old wide receiver's descent continues.

Formerly a Pro Bowler who notched 100-plus receptions and 1,100-plus yards, Johnson is now on a seemingly never-ending redemption tour. Although he is four seasons removed from his peak, it was only two years ago that he was a productive wideout — 51 catches for 717 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games. Reclaiming that form appears plausible on the surface, but there is little optimism surrounding him at the moment.

Johnson must repair his image and build trust with the rest of the league. The former Second-Team All-Pro punt returner admitted himself that he was not happy with his roles on the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans last season. Following his release from the Browns, who did not seem to have character gripes with the veteran, Johnson will have to demonstrate a clear willingness to contribute in any capacity.

Another big payday is not coming, nor is a star-making campaign. However, he can still make the best out of his current situation and remind people that he is a capable NFL receiver. The good news is that Johnson took his release in stride. “Appreciate the opportunity regardless,” he posted on X. That is a good start.

Patriots rookie Bradyn Swinson was one of the most unexpected roster cuts

They say you cannot have enough edge rushers, but the New England Patriots are obviously content with getting rid of former LSU standout Bradyn Swinson. When they selected the outside linebacker in the fifth round back in April, many fans dubbed him a draft steal. Those same people surely did not expect to see Swinson looking for work four months later.

The Second-Team All-SEC selection accumulated eight and a half sacks, 13 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles with the Tigers in 2024. Pro Football Focus awarded him a stellar 89.6 pass-rush grade. Although he did not exhibit nearly as much prowess during training camp and preseason, there looked to be some upside to keeping Swinson through opening kickoff.

Mike Vrabel is a defensive-minded head coach who wants to build a defensively-tough identity in Foxborough, so a young player who showed loads of promise in college appeared to be a practical fit. But there could be more to the story. Dane Brugler of The Athletic summed up the Swinson dilemma.

“He has the talent to be on a roster, but also turned off several teams during the process,” the NFL Draft analyst said. “It'll be interesting to see if he gets claimed.” If the 23-year-old clears waivers, maybe the Pats will scoop him back up and mold him on the practice squad. The makings of an impactful pass-rusher could still be there.

Swinson and the others on this list will have to endure the excruciating waiting game now, but maybe they will get exactly what they need on the other side of this unfortunate experience.