Colorado football coach Deion Sanders is addressing the situation that occurred between his son Shilo and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Shilo Sanders was released by the Buccaneers, just a day after he was ejected from a preseason game.

Colorado's football coach says that Shilo Sanders will land on his feet after this development.

“Shilo’s a man of many talents… All of the Sanders are gonna be straight, with or without football,” Deion Sanders said Tuesday at his Colorado football news conference with reporters.

Shilo Sanders got into a physical altercation with Buffalo Bills tight end Zach Davidson, in a Bills-Buccaneers preseason game. Shilo threw punches, and also got flagged for unnecessary roughness before he was ejected. It would turn out to be his final play in a Buccaneers uniform.

Deion Sanders said he has spoken with Shilo about the situation.

“I'm proud of my kids, all of them. I prepared my kids for any and everything that can possibly happen in life and in sports,” Deion Sanders added. “That's part of fathering, that's part of parenting, that's part of having a relationship.”

Colorado football starts their 2025 season on Friday, against Georgia Tech.

Colorado football hopes for a stellar 2025 season

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star.
Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Coach Deion Sanders is trying to replace two of his sons on this year's Colorado roster. Shilo and Shedeur Sanders both moved on from the Buffaloes following the 2024 season. While Shilo is now looking for a new NFL team, Shedeur has found one in the Cleveland Browns.

The Buffaloes finished the 2024 campaign with nine victories. They were led by the Sanders brothers as well as Travis Hunter. Hunter won the Heisman Trophy after playing stellar football on both offense and defense.

This season, Colorado football named Kaidon Salter the starting quarterback. Salter is a transfer who previously played at Liberty. He beat out freshman Julian Lewis for the job.

“The kid has a ton of experience, dual threat, can throw the heck out of the ball as well,” coach Deion Sanders said about Salter, per ESPN. “He's the guy. He's the guy at this point.”

Salter's experience was a major factor in his promotion.

“He's done it before,” said Sanders. “This is not his first time running out the tunnel and getting the start. … I like what he did in the spring, and he's growing and growing and growing.”

Colorado plays non conference games this season with Georgia Tech, Wyoming and Delaware. The Buffaloes play Georgia Tech to start the season on Friday, at 8:00 ET.

